Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. The Keanu Reeves starrer is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year and Priyanka has now lashed out at a publication for calling her the ‘Wife of Nick Jonas’ and shared the screenshot of the same on her Instagram story. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka is a global star and is known for her incredible talent and acting skills. But often women are regarded in the media using the names of their better halves; this for an obvious reason didn’t go well with the Barfi actress.

Priyanka Chopra lashed out a publication on her Instagram account who referred to her as the ‘Wife of Nick Jonas’ and wrote, “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…'”

Priyanka Chopra continued and wrote, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” The beauty also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post.

Take a look at her Instagram story here:

That’s a good call out by none other than our OG queen, Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, recently the actress appeared on the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and revealed how her husband Nick Jonas is a fan of the Matrix franchise and bragged to his fans that his wife was a part of the upcoming film of the franchise.

“He’s definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah.”

How cool is that!

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra giving it back to a publication in the most savage way? Tell us in the comments below.

