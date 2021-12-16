Bollywood’s most loved and respected actor Salman Khan is known for his remarkable work in the industry. The actor has worked day and night to earn the love, fame, and luxury that he owns currently. Well, talking about luxury, the actor owns various different properties all around, and is now said to have rented out one of his Mumbai properties for this insane monthly price!

Now, a report states that Salman Khan has recently rented out the apartment that he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights. This apartment of his is located in Bandra West, Mumbai, and the price he set for the rent is a whopping amount of Rs 95,000 per month!

Yes, you have read that absolutely right! Salman Khan’s rented apartment is said to be situated on the 14th floor of the building. The apartment is said to have a unit spread across 758 square feet! As per the reports by Money Control, documents of the rent that was accessed by Zapkey.com show the agreement of Salman‘s apartment being registered on the 6th of December.

The report further added that “The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed.” Reports also claim that the person who rented Salman’s apartment is said to have paid a deposit of ₹2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it.

Well, those are some absolutely staggering numbers for a rented flat! ain’t it?

Meanwhile, other than Salman, it was recently reported that Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had rented out his Andheri duplex property to actress Kriti Sanon for a monthly rent of 10 lakhs! It was also been said that Kriti had paid a security deposit of 60 lakhs for Amitabh‘s property.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will next be seen in his upcoming movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

