Award shows are one of the most sought-after events wherein the spectators get to experience the glitzy time in Bollywood. Several stars walk down the red carpet and the nominees ready their acceptance speeches. Celebrity performances like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan are widely expected to take the stage.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebs charge a bomb for their performances at the award show. But did you know who started the trend? It is none other than our superstar Dabangg Khan. Don’t believe us? Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood and has business acumen in the entertainment industry. His films break box office records and enjoy a massive fan following. In an old talk show, Sajid’s Superstar, Anil Kapoor was asked to answer a pop question posed by the host Sajid Khan.

During the show, the Himmatwala director asked him, “Woh kaunsa actor that jisne zindagi me pehli baar paise maange the award function me perform karne?” To which the Ram Lakhan actor replied, “Salman Khan.” The filmmaker then reveals that the superstar actually started the revolution and several other stars followed the suit.

Anil Kapoor then reveals, “Me pehla actor tha jisne perform kiya par paise nhi liye.” When Sajid KHan asked why he revealed that he didn’t know that actors charge a bomb for their performances. The veteran actor also revealed a hilarious incident from the past where he arrived at a function for free whereas Salman Khan charged for his entry for the same function.

Take a look at the video below:

So what do you think about Salman Khan creating a revolution of sorts in the entertainment industry? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Wedding: From Tiger Shroff’s Mini Cooper To Ekta Kapoor’s Expensive Diamonds Worth 50 Lakhs – Here’s What The Newly-Weds Got As Gifts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube