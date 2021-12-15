The head honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar is on a work spree! After culminating film promotions and set-visits in Delhi last week, Bhushan Kumar was recently in the city of Nawabs for a work trip. With two of T-Series’ home production being shot there, the touted film producer sojourned in the town.

Produced by T-Series, Bheed’s shoot kicks off in Lucknow, Bhushan Kumar visited the sets of this Anubhav Sinha’s directorial to meet actors Rajkumar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from this, he is also producing Vikram Vedha which is currently being filmed there – directed by Gayatri Pushkar, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in titular roles. Whilst working, he didn’t miss out on relishing the Lucknowi delicacies in the city – truly making this trip a Lucknowi affair.

Previously, in one of the Indian film industry’s biggest collaborations, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands to produce more than 10 films together across varied genres, including big-budget tentpoles as well as mid-and small-budget content-rich films.

This giant collaboration that brings two major production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore will bring forth films ranging across different genres, production scales, talent and music.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films. Now for the first time, both studios will collaborate to produce a slew of films, marking the start of a larger long-term relationship for content creation between the two organisations.

The extensive line-up of films is in various stages of development. Bejewelled with three big-budget blockbusters, the lineup also features films headlined by some of the country’s most revered on-screen and off-screen talents. Others in the pipeline are Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbuster action thrillers, a mega historical biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satirical comedy, a romance drama and a film based on shocking true events.

T-Series is the largest music record label in India and one of the top successful film production companies. Reliance Entertainment is a leading media and entertainment company in the country with more than 300 commercially and critically acclaimed movies in its portfolio.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said, “After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened at the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. We hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, added, “I really look forward to our partnership with T-Series. This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in the Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience.”

