Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally back from their honeymoon. The duo reportedly jetted off to the Maldives straight from their wedding venue. They returned to Mumbai last evening and made their first public appearance as a couple. But all eyes are now on the star-studded reception! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, only a very few people were invited to the wedding in Rajasthan. Kabir Khan, wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were amongst a few celebrities who were a part of the intimate ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina. But there of course will be a star-studded bash for the Industry. When? We have the details now!

As per a source close to Bollywood Life, “Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They will abide by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas.”

It is rumoured that the wedding reception of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will witness celebs including Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan grace the bash.

The report further adds, “Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception. As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration.”

It indeed will be interesting to witness Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan in a single frame!

