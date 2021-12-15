YouGov has released a list of ‘World’s Most Admired Men 2021’ and 5 Indians have scored a good position in the top 20. And it’s a no-brainer that Barack Obama topped the list followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. And guess what, the only two Indian actors who have secured a rank in the top 20 list are Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan along with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scroll below to check out the list.

YouGov is a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Reportedly this year’s study surveyed over 42,000 people in 38 countries and finally YouGov compiled the list of ‘World’s Most Admired Men 2021’.

Let’s take a look at the list below:

Barack Obama

Bill Gates

Xi Jinping

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jackie Chan

Elon Musk

Lionel Messi

Narendra Modi

Vladimir Putin

Jack Ma

Warren Buffett

Sachin Tendulkar

Donald Trump

Shahrukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Pope Francis

Imran Khan

Virat Kohli

Andy Lau

Joe Biden

The top 5 Indians to make it to the list are – PM Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

The World’s Most Admired Men 2021 had some of the most powerful men across the world and have made headlines this year.

As long as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are considered, the two made noise for their long satisfying careers. SRK has yet to announce his upcoming film and the fans around the world are already going gaga over it.

Amitabh on the other hand isn’t backing down anytime soon. At 79, he’s fit and working more than ever and inspiring the younger generations to follow their dreams and never give up on life.

What are your thoughts on the World’s Most Admired Men 2021 list? Tell us in the comments below.

