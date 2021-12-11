The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now come to Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 and entertained their fans on the Amitabh Bachchan led show. While the team was there, they remembered late Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka and Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi who left us for the heavenly abode.

The promos of Taarak Mehta cast playing KBC 13 is going viral on social media already and the buzz around the episode is really strong.

The pandemic has been really difficult for people. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka and Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for as long as we can remember and their loss felt so personal to all of us. Their untimely demise came as a shock to the entire industry as well as their fans.

Tanmay Vekaria who plays the role of Bagga in Taarak Mehta remembered his late co-stars Ghanshyam Nayak and Kavi Kumar Azad and told Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13, “We just pray that wherever Nattu Kaka and Dr Haathi are they are watching over us and are blessing us so that they can continue to entertain the audiences and the show also does well.”

Adding to Tanmay’s statement, Tanuj Mahashabde aka Mr Iyer got emotional too. Later, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, We lost our makeup, Anand Bhai Parmar, also while working on the show and two other people from the production team also passed away. They worked with us from day 1. They never faced the camera.”

This KBC 13 episode was a really interesting one. Did y’all happen to watch it? Tell us in the comments below.

