Famous comedian, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child and we just can’t keep calm over it! Just a few days ago there was speculation about the whole thing to which, Bharti gave a very diplomatic answer. However, the good news has now been confirmed!

The comedian spread the good news of her expecting a baby not in an emotional but in her hatke comedic way! Check it out!

Bharti Singh had recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel (LOL Life of Limbachiyaas) in which she revealed that she was pregnant and titled it ‘Maa Banne Wale Hai’. The video starts with Bharti taking a pregnancy test in the bathroom and was seen saying that she had taken these tests multiple times but it never turned out positive. She also mentioned that she wasn’t about to record this however, she did not want to miss the moment just in case. The next second when she looked at the pregnancy test she gasped and finally realised that she was expecting.

Bharti Singh was excitedly seen walking towards the bedroom where Haarsh Limbachiyaa was fast asleep. She woke him up and revealed the good news to him by saying, “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai,” she jokingly then added that, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh.”

After getting the news Haarsh Limbachiyaa happily hugged Bharti and said, ‘Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai. He then added, “Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai kyunki bachcha aane wala hai. Seriously, hum bohot khush hai.”

This is indeed very great and exciting news! isn’t it?

The couples are expecting to welcome their first child in April end of 2022.

What do you think about Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s funny pregnancy reveal? Let us know in the comments below!

