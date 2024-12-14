Anne Hathaway’s time playing the Grand High Witch in The Witches turned out to be a wild blend of fantasy, glamour, and an unexpected twist—pregnancy. Yep, Hathaway became pregnant with her second son, Jack, midway through filming, and it threw a curveball at the costume design team. The result? A wardrobe overhaul that mixed witchy glam with a surprising real-life challenge.

The mastermind behind Hathaway’s standout look was Joanna Johnston, a seasoned English costume designer known for classics like Back to the Future, Death Becomes Her, and The Polar Express. Her vision for the Grand High Witch was simple but bold: “Glamour.” Not your everyday witchy vibes, but something way more chic and high-fashion.

Johnston aimed to give the Grand High Witch a unique twist, stepping away from the iconic portrayal by Anjelica Huston in the original The Witches (1980s). Instead of a blunt bob hairstyle and sharp fringe, Hathaway wore a bombshell-inspired blonde wig reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Johnston told E! Online, “We looked at these blonde icons and Anne herself with blonde hair. She’s got brown eyes, which gave an interesting twist to the look.”

But here’s where things got tricky. Anne Hathaway became pregnant while shooting, and the wardrobe had to accommodate her changing figure. The challenge? That stunning purple gown with the gold snake wrapping around it. Johnston admitted it was “taxing,” saying, “Anne became pregnant halfway through filming. The body-clinging design with a snake wrapping around it was pretty challenging.” Initially, Hathaway managed to keep the news quiet. Johnston didn’t catch on until it was too late to adjust the wardrobe fully.

Anne Hathaway, always game for a quirky challenge, enthusiastically embraced the over-the-top look. Before production, she connected with Johnston over the phone, discussing everything from dramatic silhouettes to quirky accessories. Hathaway even sent a self-made video clip “clacking around in mules with a dress and gown,” showing her commitment to making the Grand High Witch character bigger, bolder, and more glam than ever.

Johnston also dressed around 60 other witches for the project. She reveled in the creative freedom, saying, “Witches can be anyone. They create their own bizarre style—high fashion, rugged, or anything in between.” It was a chance to play with styles that ranged from sleek glamour to raw, witchy chaos.

On set, Hathaway’s experience was magical, albeit with some challenges. She told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “I just know myself, and I know that I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle.” Instead of tight waist designs, Hathaway and Johnston kept everything loose and flowing. That meant comfort and flexibility, but with no compromise on style.

The result? A wardrobe that combined fantasy and reality. The Grand High Witch became a high-fashion powerhouse with a glam twist, blending slick accessories with that iconic gold snake detail that became a show-stopping centerpiece.

Off-screen, Hathaway’s real-life experience mirrored the magical chaos of her on-screen transformation. She became a mom to Jack amid wardrobe stress and movie magic, sharing glimpses of her journey through interviews. She candidly addressed fertility struggles in her pregnancy announcement, saying, “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.”

Ultimately, Anne Hathaway’s The Witches experience highlighted a magical blend of creativity, resilience, and a touch of unpredictability. It showed how a bit of real-life curveball magic—like pregnancy—could turn into a delightful design challenge. In all her glam, campy, and oddly chic glory, the Grand High Witch became a symbol of what happens when talent, flexibility, and a bit of unexpected reality come together.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Benedict Cumberbatch Was Reluctant To Return For Sherlock Season 4 Because Of This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News