Lightsabers weren’t the only thing slicing through Daisy Ridley’s confidence on her first Star Wars day. A harsh critique almost made her quit the galaxy far, far away. Fast forward to now, and Ridley’s still feeling the sting of backlash, especially from The Rise of Skywalker. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she admitted, “It’s still upsetting. You don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing they’re a fan of.”

While The Force Awakens brought the Force back in full swing, and The Last Jedi stirred up fan debates, The Rise of Skywalker didn’t quite land as the grand finale fans hoped for. And the numbers? Ouch. The sequel trilogy capper pulled in $1.08 billion worldwide, a far cry from its predecessors, with just $515 million in North America. Fans were split, critics were critical, and Ridley? She took it all to heart.

But let’s talk about that kiss. You know the one — Rey and Kylo Ren’s jaw-dropping goodbye smooch. Ridley explained, “It felt earned … My feeling in that moment was that it was a goodbye, and that felt earned. You can call a kiss a thousand things, but I felt it was a goodbye.” It wasn’t just a farewell to Kylo; it felt like a curtain call for her journey as Rey. During her final solo scene, she broke down. “I started crying my eyes out because it really felt like goodbye.” Emotional much? Absolutely.

But the emotional weight wasn’t just limited to the heart. It hit her body too. Back in 2019, Ridley revealed to GQ that the stress of filming wrecked her health. “I developed holes in my gut wall,” she shared, explaining how her body stopped absorbing nutrients. “I was just like a little skeleton.” From ghostly pale to ghosting negativity, she pushed through it all to bring Rey to life.

Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars journey’s been anything but smooth. Harsh critiques, internet trolls, gut-wrenching stress (literally), and a galaxy of expectations — she faced it all and came out swinging. And now? Rey’s next chapter is calling, and Ridley’s ready to prove that the Force is still strong with her.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Rediscovering Her Artistic Passion For Maria: “It Was A Challenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News