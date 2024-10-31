Was Rey’s Origin Story in Star Wars a Last-Minute Change by Disney?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens landed in 2015 in a galaxy not so far away, sparking a million fan theories. Who was Rey? Where did she come from? Fans were left asking: Who are her parents? Entered The Rise of Skywalker and J.J. Abrams. It threw a curveball: Rey’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine—the dark side’s OG. But wait—was this revelation just a last-minute scramble by Disney?

Rey’s Origins: Plot Twists & Turns

Let’s rewind to the Force Awakens era when Rey was shrouded in mystery. Was she a Kenobi? A Skywalker? Or just a scavenger with a penchant for desert living? The Last Jedi shook things up by revealing she was “just someone”—a nobody in the grand tapestry of the galaxy. It was a bold move, but Abrams wasn’t done yet. He swung back with The Rise of Skywalker, saying, “Surprise! Rey is a Palpatine!”

As The Rise of Skywalker left theaters, its legacy felt as heavy as a Wookiee’s sigh. While Endgame felt like a victory lap for the Marvel fandom, Rise of Skywalker was more like an awkward family reunion full of tension and unresolved questions.

Then came the Jimmy Kimmel Live! The episode where Josh Gad, channeling the collective fanbase, took to the stage to dissect the madness with Daisy Ridley. “So, what gives with Rey’s parents?” Gad asked, and Ridley spilled the tea. “At the beginning, they were toying with an Obi-Wan connection. There were different versions. Then it went that she was no one. Then it came to Episode 9, and JJ pitched me the film: ‘Palpatine’s Grandaddy.’ And I was like, ‘Awesome.’”

But before anyone could toast to the idea, Ridley dropped a bombshell: just two weeks later, Abrams was like, “Maybe not.” Talk about a rollercoaster! “So it kept changing. Even when we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer would be,” she said, echoing fans’ frustration everywhere.

A Shifting Narrative: Jedi Edition

The journey to The Rise of Skywalker felt like navigating an asteroid field—lots of surprises and chaos. From Colin Trevorrow’s abandoned Duel of the Fates to Abrams’ version, the film underwent more changes than Anakin Skywalker’s allegiance. Disney had high stakes in keeping this franchise alive, and with no George Lucas at the helm, the creative chaos turned into a wild ride.

Fans quickly compared the infamous Star Trek Into Darkness twist with Khan. Both felt like pandering to the audience but fell flat. “Rey’s a Palpatine?” Many fans thought it was like pulling a fast one in a game of Sabacc—unexpected and a bit shady.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gad did his best to untangle the mess left behind. But every new behind-the-scenes detail only deepened the mystery. Was it all planned, or did they wing it like a poorly timed hyperspace jump?

The Rey’s Parents Saga Continues

As we wrap up the Skywalker Saga, the intrigue surrounding Rey’s origins isn’t going anywhere. This rollercoaster of plot twists and last-minute changes has made Rey’s parents saga one of the most talked-about moments in Star Wars history. Fans still debate whether her lineage hit the mark or missed the Death Star entirely.

Ultimately, it wasn’t just about Rey’s backstory; it was about how we connect with our heroes—and maybe even our identity in this vast universe. Did we get the resolution we craved? Not really. That’s what keeps the fandom buzzing! The saga may be over, but the question? They’re here to stay, keeping the spirit of Star Wars alive and well in the hearts of fans everywhere.

