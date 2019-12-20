Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Movie Review: Redefines The Saying “Goodbyes Hurt The Most”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams, Ian McDiarmid, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, David Chapman, Brian Herring, Joonas Suotamo, Domhnall Gleason, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Keri Russell

Director: JJ Abrams

What’s Good: It tries to please everyone and especially the fans, it continues to narrate the story without making you realise that it’s an end but it does shock

What’s Bad: It comes with a board of ‘The End’ and we weren’t ready yet! Cliches aside, there are flaws but not as big as everyone is stating and not as small as my words might state ahead

Loo Break: The dead speak & see, you don’t want Palpatine to peek into you as you leave him in between

Watch or Not?: If you read this till the end, you’re definitely going despite what the world says

User Rating:

As the Yellow writings crawl for the one last time, every fan notices the “The dead speak” amidst the traditional intro. We already know that Palpatine is alive but those words give fans a hope to reunite them with their favourite characters. It starts a year later after the Battle Of Krait as we see Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with the help of Sith Wayfinder reaches Exegol to a half-alive Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Palpatine manages to seduce Kylo yet again to do something he’s unwilling of. He reveals a shocking secret about Rey (Daisy Ridley) and asks him to find her.

General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) leads the Jedi army as Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) inform her about the mole in the Emperor. On learning that Palpatine is alive Rey & gang start their quest to reach Exegol. It’s the same place Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was trying to reach before the curtains fell. As they try to reach there, the team faces some unfathomable challenges. Where will the war stop? How many of them will still witness the end? It all ends with a bang in the sky.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Script Analysis

From nowhere related to Star Wars to writing story of its finale, Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow might be big fans of saga to take this challenge. Giving away everything in the title, the script has something for everyone. No matter if you’re watching a Star Wars film for the first time or you’ve lived with its characters in the galaxy far far away, you’ll take something along with you post everything ends. Some reviews are stating this as a theme park ride in a negative way. Why? Star Wars has always been a theme park ride, a rollercoaster of emotions laced with a dystopian touch of space-opera.

Yes, the story is flawed but it gives its ‘real’ fans everything they demand. I, as a fan, never entered expecting a great deal of storytelling. I mean, come on, we (Star Wars fans) are the ones who believe an entire planet can be destroyed using nothing but a laser. I never wanted a story, I wanted an experience and I’ve got an overwhelming one. I forgot the count of how many times I roared in the second half just because I got what I expected. I know the review could soon get comments like, “I’m 50 and I’ve watched every Star Wars film in theatres and this movie suxed.” My default reply to all of them is, “Okay.” The sets are ‘mountainously mounted’ leveling up the production values. Loved how David Acord with its sound designing varies the tempo from uproarious to soothing in a single scene.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Star Performance

Daisy Ridley is magic on screen! The only regret I’ll have with the film is it’s ending when Daisy got the best out of her character. Her infectious smile is surely tangible & she breathes life into the character of Rey. It’s mentally disturbing to see Adam Driver as Kylo Ren soon after watching him getting divorced from Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. Kylo’s character arc, though predictable, works to build the emotional connect.

Late Carrie Fisher is oddly CGI’ed and some of the footage is used from her finale appearance in The Last Jedi. Still, it bids emotional adieu to the character as well as the actress through an emotional sequence. John Boyega & Oscar Isaac try to pull off Luke & Han but deep down we all know no one can do that. I already imagine the ‘bro’ memes they’ll be showered with after this. As everything comes to a finish, just a glimpse of Mark Hamill & Harrison Ford brings in the aimed for the nostalgic rush. We get a hilarious new character in Babu Frik which I wish should’ve been introduced earlier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Direction, Music

JJ Abrams returns to give a worthy end to what started over 40 years ago. It may be an unpopular opinion now, but this is not as bad as what HBO did to Game Of Thrones. JJ remodifies the dystopian aura to give it a more cinematic touch. Pairing with Dan Mindel’s minimalistic, a very Star-War’ish yet soothing cinematography, JJ leaves the fans with a heavy heart (may have different reasons for everyone).

When I heard John Williams is suffering from health issues and might not give music for this one, I immediately pumped up my playlist with all the original Star Wars soundtracks. Though he’s back for one last time and makes sure to not compromise even in a single scene. Glad to listen to Darth Vader’s theme multiple times and in the end too. You know it’s Nirvana when you mash-up Star Wars’ title & Darth Vader’s theme.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the film redefines the saying “It’s not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashback that follows.” It has everything that a fan would expect and nothing that a critic could look for.

Four stars!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on 20 December, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.