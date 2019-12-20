Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Salman Khan Starrer Going Super Strong On A Regular Friday

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s much-awaited cop drama, Dabangg 3 has finally hit the big screens today. The Prabhudheva directorial also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in pivotal roles and has received decent reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Though Dabangg 3 witnessed a fair occupancy of around 20-25%, things in terms of the advance booking trends for the upcoming shows are working really well. Let’s check out the major centres across the country to analyse how Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is working in terms of its advance booking:

Mumbai

While shows at the famous Gaiety Galaxy are almost full, the situation in the rest of the theatre halls has been good too. Dabangg 3 has been witnessing advance bookings in the range of 35-40% in Mumbai, so far. And that is expected to only witness a further rise. Salman Khan mania has gripped the city!

Delhi & NCR

The morning might have started on a slow pace for this Salman Khan starrer but the evening shows are set to create a riot. More than 35-40% shows are already in oranges or filling fast, and considering that there are also going to be many spot bookings, one can only imagine the huge contribution that the centre will be making! Clearly, a win-win situation here.

Bengaluru

Although the movie has also released into regional languages, the response in Bengaluru in the Hindi belt itself, is tremendous! The booking trends are in the range of 60-65% filling fast shows and that’s been the best so far amongst the major cities.

Hyderabad

The craze in Hyderabad is no less, and that is expected as there are massive Salman Khan fans in the city. Trends lie in the range of 60-65% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Things are only expected to create a further riot. So far, so good!

Pune & Chennai

Chennai is witnessing an upward trend too, and things are well working in the city. The shows here are around 50-55% in oranges or filling fast.

Pune, on the other hand, remains the lowest amongst the major centres. However, it is now very well known that the city majorly depends on spot bookings. That will indeed be the decider of how Dabangg 3 has trended here on its Day 1. Currently, the range is around 20-25%.

