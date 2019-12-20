Rangoli Chandel Slams Alia Bhatt; Challenges Her For An Acting Face-Off With Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Chandel takes freedom of speech quite seriously. The social butterfly has often ousted many big celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and slammed them for one reason or the other. Rangoli has always made sure that she does the PR for her sister Kangana Ranaut and in the same attempt, has slammed Alia Bhatt yet again.

Rangoli called Alia a movie mafia and accused her of fixing awards. She took to Twitter to say, “Bollywood ki movie mafia jo best actress awards fix karati hai, tumhari saari life ki acting versus Kangana ki koi bhi ek film, agar main challenge harti hoon toh Kangana acting chhod degi, chillaron acting ka A toh seekh lo, phir aana maidaan mein”

Bollywood ki movie mafia jo best actress awards fix karati hai, tumhari saari life ki acting versus Kangana ki koi bhi ek film, agar main challenge harti hoon toh Kangana acting chhod degi, chillaron acting ka A toh seekh lo, phir aana maidaan mein 😁 https://t.co/MeRKuworDo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

She did not stop at that. Rangoli went on to say, “Baki sab actor saare roles mein khud ko he play karte hain, Kangana sab roles mein different individual play karti hai, different body language, different way of speaking, thinking, breathing for each and every character, dikhado uska toe nail bhi bankar”

Baki sab actor saare roles mein khud ko he play karte hain, Kangana sab roles mein different individual play karti hai, different body language, different way of speaking, thinking, breathing for each and every character, dikhado uska toe nail bhi bankar 😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

Earlier, Rangoli had even taken a dig at Alia Bhatt’s film Gully Boy. The film was nominated for an Oscar and was later out of the race. Rangoli wrote, “This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ?

This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019

Earlier, Rangoli also made a fiery tweet about Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She wrote, “Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega..”

Well, the blame game is definitely going out of hand and we would like to see how Alia reacts to all this.

