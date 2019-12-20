Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla To Asim Riaz: “Mujh Akele Se Fatt’ti Hai Tum Sabki”

Bigg Boss 13 with its 5-week extension is only getting more intriguing. One good news was when Salman Khan revealed that he’d be himself hosting the extended period, and second, came in with Sidharth Shukla’s return to the house. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has a massive fan following who support every action of his making it major trending news, and the actor in his latest fight with Asim Riaz is unveiling it all himself.

In the latest promo released by the maker, one can witness Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in an ugly spat. While Asim calls him lonely, Shukla, on the other hand, hits out saying at least he’s not in a group where people are backstabbing each other. Furthermore, he could be heard saying, “Akela hu, and akela khush hu. And akele se fatti hai tum sabki.”

That’s not it, another video is surfacing online where Asim Riaz is fighting with Sidharth for Rashami Desai after the latter calls her ‘naukrani’.

Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing major TRPs and the makers have previously unveiled the show has turned out to be more successful than all the previous seasons.

Sidharth Shukla who allegedly was in a hospital owing to health issues is finally back in the house, and his fans are happier than ever.

Even Vindu Dara Singh took to his Twitter and supported Sidharth in his fight against Asim Riaz.

Vindu tweeted, “Sidharth is unwell and BB has advised him rest. Sid was brought back in the show cause of fan request! Asim is displaying that SADISTIC PLEASURE an evil demonic mind possesses!”

In another tweet, he shared, “Sidharth Shukla game main AKELA hi keltah hai since day one! Asim tu ek KHELA aur CHELA hai, joh sirf ek Jhund main hi khel saktah hai!”

