Sidharth Malhotra On His Filmography: “Don’t Think I Have Got Criticism”

Sidharth Malhotra may have made a smashing debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but his career did not take flight as expected. However, the Ek Villian actor continues to rule the hearts of all young ladies there has despite his fair share of misses has been approached by big banners for films!

And the actor feels that though his films may have not done the numbers as expected, he is not solely responsible for the success or failure of a film. Elaborating on his thoughts, Sidharth has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “So many aspects make a film successful or not — the writing, direction, music, and story. I can only play my part as an actor. People have realized that my part is correct in the film, rest is up to the massive team that comes on board. I don’t think I have got criticism in the sense that they said, ‘we didn’t like you’, and ‘are not convinced with your film’. Unfortunately, it boils down to the film’s box office performance. This is a very long game and is not something that you can crack immediately.”

The actor further went on to say, “There are only a handful of actors who get accepted in the industry, and I have been lucky to be one of those. Since 2012, there has been a feeling that people like to see my face on the screen. People see potential, they like my work, and I think that’s where my performances override my consecutive films that have not done well.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Ritiesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles. And now, the actor has Shershah, a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and Shotgun Shaadi in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!