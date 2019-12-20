Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting For The Second Schedule

Kartik Aaryan is certainly on a roll these days. While his last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh has struck the right chord with the audiences, Kartik is now busy shooting for his first-ever collaboration with Karan Johar, Dostana 2.

After successfully completing the first schedule of the film, Kartik has now begun shooting for the second schedule of the film in Mumbai along with Jahnvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Taking to his social media handle, Kartik posted a picture of the clap on his Instagram story and also tagged costar Janhavi Kapoor and Lakshya along with the director of the film, Collin D’Cunha in his colorful post.

Take a look at Kartik’s post below:

Well, for those living under the rock, Dostana 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008, Dostana. The film that revealed alongside the lines of Homosexuality, featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

While many are speculating that Dostana 2 will also have a similar concept, well you are all in for a surprise. A certain report in Mid- Day says that, Dostana 2 will feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor play siblings, while Kartik Aaryan is in love with Lakshya.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2’s shooting began in Chandighar and is slated for a 2020 release.

