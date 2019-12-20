Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's Collab With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Was CONFIRMED But...

It was earlier this year that it was speculated that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali may bring together Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a film, making it an event in Bollywood. Today, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed the news and revealed that they almost came together and below is everything that happened.

Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Producer Nikhil confirmed that the film with SLB was happening and surprisingly both the stars had even said a yes to it. But it happened that the director himself needed some more time to finalize things and polish them, which kept the film on the backburner.

He said, “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it.”

Apart from this, we recently herd that Salman and SLB had a fallout post which, their film Inshallah was shelved following unknown reasons. The film which had become an anticipated one and starred Alia Bhatt with Salman, was shelved in between and this created a rough patch between the two.

Regarding the same when Nikhil was asked if the film with SRK and Salman will ever revive, he said, “I have my doubts.”

Salman has his latest release Dabangg 3, which hit the theatres today and also has a few other projects in his kitty. On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s next film has become the most awaited thing since he was on a break after his last release Zero in 2018.

