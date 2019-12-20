WHAT! Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar Is All Set To Get Married, Reveals Herself

Indian Idol 11 ever since its beginning, has been in the news, be it for reasons good or bad. While it made a lot of noise for reinstating #MeToo accused Anu Malik, which led to him quitting the show, after all, judge Himesh Reshammiya roping in contestants like Sunny Hindustani turned out to be quite favourable. However, now adding to it all is Neha Kakkar’s revelation of getting married.

It all started with a video that’s currently surfacing online, where Neha could be seen on her seat alongside Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The team was shooting for a Shaadi special episode, and the singer was all decked up in a blue traditional attire, which she complemented with jhumkas, a big ring and a bindi. While Neha on one side told Vishal that he’s looking cool, she calls Himesh Reshammiya on the other hand, who says ‘Shaaid hai aaj’ pointing at Neha. Neha too laughs and adds, “meri shaadi hai aaj.”

Check out the viral video below:

While it was all happening in a fun mode, we really wish to witness Neha getting hitched soon. Would you want to see that too?

Meanwhile, recently on Indian Idol 11, Neha opened up about her depression and her struggling days during the period. Neha was heard telling the contestant that though things are very happy and great in her life right now, there was a point in her life where she thought that everything was going wrong, life was unfair to her and that she wanted to commit suicide. But Neha was also quick to add that every time something like that happens a person should stop and think about their family and friends and all the people who love them!

Neha had also opened up about her battle with depression earlier on her social media account after she broke up with her ex-flame and Yaariyan fame actor, Himansh Kohli.

