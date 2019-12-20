Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Set To Pick Up Its Pace!

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 finally hits the theatres today, and fans are going gaga already! The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeepa in lead roles and has even received rave reviews from the critics. But how’s the situation in terms of the morning occupancy.

Dabangg 3 as per the trade analysts have opened up in a wide range of over 4300 screens across India. While this had been a huge start, expectations are larger than ever from South too with Kichcha Sudeepa and Parbhudheva being associated too. As per the trends flowing in, Dabangg 3 has opened up to a morning occupancy of around 20-25%.

This definitely is lower than major Salman Khan biggies, but considering that is a working day, hopefully, the evening shows will witness a crazy trend and provide a major contribution to the opening collections of the movie. Being the solo release of the week in terms of the Hindi belt, with hardly any competition, the run is crystal clear until next week when the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz storm hits. That’s when the real test will begin.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 will be available on a big screen in certain interior villages of Maharashtra that have no cinema halls, thanks to the mobile digital movie theatre technology.

“For the first time, Picturetime is going to host films in interiors of Satara and Sangli in Maharashtra. The people there are going to watch the film on a big screen in the digiplex, and that too a film belonging to a blockbuster franchise like ‘Dabangg‘! This is a matter of pride for us. The aim behind our concept is to take newly-released films to the interiors where cinema isn’t accessible and where a multiplex-like experience is still a dream for many,” said Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime.

