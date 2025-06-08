Housefull 5 is surpassing all the negative factors to drive audiences to the theatres. It has already clocked a half-century within the first two days of its run. The comedy thriller has witnessed another good surge in morning occupancy on day 3. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Housefull 5 Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Housefull 5 has remained below Chhaava and Sikandar in the first two days of its box office run. On day 3, Akshay Kumar starrer has registered morning occupancy of 17.72%. It has witnessed another 15% jump compared to yesterday. There is nothing to worry about as long as the graph is upward.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 13.62%

Day 2: 15.40% (+13%)

(+13%) Day 3: 17.72% (+15%)

Housefull 5A vs Housefull 5B at the box office

Since the advance booking commenced, Housefull 5A has been witnessing better trends than 5B. For the unversed, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has been released in two formats with two different killers and the climaxes.

As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5B has registered occupancy of 8.85% during the morning shows on day 3.

30 crore+ loading?

On Saturday, Housefull 5 witnessed a tremendous jump in ticket sales, leading to a 30 crore+ day at the Indian box office. The occupancy during the morning shows on Sunday has been better than the last two days. If the trend continues during the second half, Akshay Kumar‘s film will again cross 30 crores in the domestic market.

Check out the total net box office collections in India:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Total: 56.73 crores

Today will be the last big opportunity to mint massive moolah. Starting tomorrow, a routine drop is expected due to the working days. Additionally, there is fear of a crash as the early reviews have been polarised.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

