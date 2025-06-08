Saunkan Saunkanay 2, starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira in key roles, has performed well so far at the Indian box office. Carrying the goodwill of the first part, the film opened with strong numbers, and till now, it has amassed a good sum. It has already emerged as a successful affair in the domestic market and is sitting at the top of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Punjabi romantic comedy is a sequel to 2022’s Saunkan Saunkne. The first installment was a huge box office success, and it received favorable reviews from critics and enjoyed positive word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. Talking about the latest release, it received mixed reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth isn’t as good as the first part.

How much did Saunkan Saunkanay 2 earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Backed by the sequel factor, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 registered a strong start, earning 2.15 crores. Over the first weekend, a healthy jump was seen, and a sum of 7.50 crores came in the first 3 days. On Monday, it dropped more than expected by earning 1.10 crores. On Tuesday, there was a jump due to discounted ticket rates. Afterwards, there were regular weekday drops. In the opening week, it made a winning total of 11.39 crores.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 started its week 2 by earning 64 lakh on the second Friday. Yesterday, on the second Saturday, the film jumped up to 94 lakh. Overall, it has earned 12.97 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 15.30 crore gross.

It’s a box office success!

Reportedly, the Ammy Virk starrer is made on a budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 12.97 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.97 crores. Calculated further, it equals 29.70% of 30% returns.

The Ammy Virk starrer is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025!

With a good 12 crore+ collection, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is already the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 by a considerable margin. It stands above Akaal (7.78 crores).

Take a look at 2025’s top Punjabi grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 12.97 crores (9 days) Akaal – 7.78 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.92 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Majhail – 2.80 crores

