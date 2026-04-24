Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar Brings 244% Morning To Noon BMS Jump

Akshay Kumar is ruling the horror-comedy, and the audience is welcoming him with open arms! After a steady first week, the Priyadarshan directorial Bhooth Bangla has entered its second Friday with a surprising surge. The film is showing a remarkable upward trend, with massive hourly jumps on BookMyShow.

244% Jump From Morning To Noon

The second Friday started on a quiet note, but as the day progressed, Khiladi Kumar‘s charm took over. Between 8 AM and 9 AM, the film sold only 1,800 tickets on BookMyShow. Fast forward to the 1 PM – 2 PM window, and that number skyrocketed to 6.2K tickets on BMS, garnering 244% jump at the ticket window!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8 BMS Sales

The total tickets sold on Day 8 from 8 AM to 7 PM stands at 57.6K, almost the same as yesterday’s 54.9K. For a second Friday to hold almost 97% of its first Thursday’s momentum during the morning-noon slot is a fantastic sign for the film.

The film has successfully accumulated massive ticket sales in its first 7 days. With 1.62 million tickets sold in its first week on BMS, the horror comedy has officially entered the Top 10 list of films with the highest Week 1 BMS ticket sales for 2025-26, surpassing Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Check out the top 10 BMS sales of Bollywood films of 2025-26 in the first week on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 11.33M Chhaava: 5.44M Saiyaara: 4.32M Border 2: 3.88M War 2: 3.35M Dhurandhar: 3.31M Thamma: 1.75M Housefull 5: 1.64M Bhooth Bangla : 1.62M Sitaare Zameen Par: 1.60M

Bhooth Bangla BMS Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the horror comedy on BMS after 7 days.

Pre Sales: 169.87K

Day 1, Friday: 260.52K

Day 2, Saturday: 385.02K

Day 3, Sunday: 345.66K

Day 4, Monday: 126.77K

Day 5, Tuesday: 147.26K

Day 6, Wednesday: 92.82K

Day 7, Thursday: 96.59K

Total: 1.62 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 37: 91% BMS Jump In Only 4 Hours, Ranveer Singh’s Eendhan Is Full Charged On The 6th Friday!

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