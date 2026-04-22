Avatar: Fire and Ash, helmed by James Cameron, has reportedly ended its global run, just a few days after leaving North American theaters. It is the lowest earner in the franchise, and the top 10 global markets for the movie have also been revealed. China is among the top 3 markets, but it is again not as good as the previous two films’ collections in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s closing collection at the worldwide box office

James Cameron’s magnum opus is the third installment in the Avatar franchise and also the weakest in the lot. Avatar 3 collected $89.16 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It had been in cinemas in North America for 119 days, and at the end, the film’s domestic total stands at $404.3 million. It ended its domestic run as the 4th-highest-grossing release of 2025.

According to Global Box Office’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash has also ended its global run, meaning it has left cinemas in international markets. Avatar 3 crossed the $1 billion milestone at the overseas box office. The international total of Avatar 3 is $1.08 billion. Allied to the $404.3 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of the James Cameron-helmed film is $1.48 billion. Globally, it is the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $404.3 million

International – $1.08 billion

Worldwide – $1.48 billion

Which market is leading the box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, North America [US+Canada] leads the global market with its $404.3 million domestic total. China is right behind at #2 with a total of $171.5 million, followed by France with $112.5 million. Key markets, including Germany, the UK, and South Korea, have also delivered strong numbers. It highlights the film’s strong global appeal, but it has diminished a lot compared to its predecessors.

Check out the top 10 markets where Avatar 3 earned the most

North America – $404.3 million China – $171.5 million France – $112.5 million Germany – $96.3 million UK – $57.3 million South Korea – $54.2 million Mexico – $43.04 million Spain – $41.5 million Australia – $39.6 million Italy – $30.3 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19, 2025, and it follows Jake Sully and his family on Pandora, facing a combined threat of the Human RDA forces and the Mangkwan, a ruthless Na’avi clan.

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