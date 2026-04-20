Over his prolific career, celebrated filmmaker Ridley Scott has helmed several acclaimed films, including Alien, Hannibal, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Body of Lies, The Martian, and The Last Duel. And now, cinephiles are eagerly awaiting his upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, The Dog Stars, which stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin and is set to be released in U.S. theaters on August 28, 2026.

While it remains to be seen how The Dog Stars performs at the box office, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films directed by Ridley Scott at the worldwide box office and find out which one among them delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Ridley Scott’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing movies directed by the veteran filmmaker, their estimated budgets, and their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

1. The Martian (2015)

Budget: $108 million

Worldwide Total: $630.6 million

2. Gladiator (2000)

Budget: $103 million

Worldwide Total: $465.5 million

3. Gladiator II (2024)

Budget: $210 million

Worldwide Total: $462.2 million

4. Prometheus (2012)

Budget: $130 million

Worldwide Total: $403.4 million

5. Hannibal (2001)

Budget: $87 million

Worldwide Total: $351.7 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Based on the above figures, here’s how these films rank in terms of their earnings-to-budget ratios:

The Martian (2015): 5.84x Gladiator (2000): 4.52x Hannibal (2001): 4.04x Prometheus (2012): 3.10x Gladiator II (2024): 2.20x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

It can be observed from the figures and calculations above that the 2015 sci-fi film The Martian is not only Ridley Scott’s top-grossing film to date in worldwide earnings but also delivered the best return relative to its budget (5.84x). It’s followed by the epic action-adventure Gladiator (4.52x) and the horror film Hannibal (4.04x), a sequel to The Silence of the Lambs. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if his next film, The Dog Stars, can break into this list after its release.

What Is The Plot of The Martian?

The basic storyline of The Martian centers on astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) surviving on Mars after he is presumed dead and left behind following a powerful storm.

The Martian – Official Trailer

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