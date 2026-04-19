The Drama is slowly moving up A24’s top 5 domestic grossers list and is now surpassing the domestic haul of Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans’ Materialists. The 2026 rom-com is losing more than 500 theaters on Thursday, and despite that, it has strong legs at the box office in North America. The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer remained at #3 in the domestic box office charts but lost to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy on Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The romance comedy is benefiting from the lead stars’ strong performances. The viewers are enjoying the fresh pairing of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. They will also be seen together in Dune 3 and the Odyssey. After this chemistry in this rom-com, people will be delighted to see the pair in the upcoming tentpole movies and in different dynamics.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The Drama dropped to #4 in the domestic box office rankings on Friday. According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s rom-com collected $1.5 million on its 3rd Friday at the North American box office. It has consistently earned the 3rd biggest collections among A24 releases. The film is only behind Marty Supreme’s $2.3 million and Civil War’s $1.9 million 3rd Friday grosses.

The romance comedy maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America. It has declined by 46.6% from last Friday, despite losing 522 theaters in North America on Thursday. After 15 days of release, the domestic total for the romance drama has reached $36.3 million. It is expected to cross $40 million domestically this weekend.

Surpasses Materialists domestically

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans starrer Materialists was released in 2025. It is reportedly the 8th highest-grossing A24 film at the North American box office. Materialists was made on a budget of $20 million and became the first Indie film of 2025 to cross the $100 million worldwide milestone. Domestically, it collected $36.5 million, and The Drama has surpassed Materialists on Saturday only, but the numbers have not yet been revealed.

The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer rom-com still has a few miles to go to surpass the worldwide haul of Materialists. But with consistent momentum, The Drama could beat the global haul of the Dakota Johnson starrer. For the record, Materialists collected $107.9 million in its lifetime. The Drama has raked in $78.5 million worldwide so far, and the count is still growing.

Box office summary of The Drama

Domestic – $36.3 million

International – $42.1 million

Worldwide – $78.4 million

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