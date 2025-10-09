Dakota Johnson is a popular Hollywood actress who is known to work in indie movies but gained global fame through the Fifty Shades franchise. She is also the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who made her film debut in Crazy in Alabama. When she got her breakthrough role in Fifty Shades of Grey, tension sparked in her family. Keep scrolling for the deets.

When Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2015, Johnson, along with her co-star Jamie Dornan, catapulted to fame instantly. In 2016, she received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination and was also featured in a Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The Fifty Shades film series has three movies based on EL James’ trilogy. Johnson starred as Anastasia Steele and Jamie as Christian Grey. The erotic film series featured several steamy scenes, making the franchise popular.

When Dakota Johnson’s father was upset about her steamy scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey

According to a throwback report by Business Standard, Dakota Johnson’s grandmother, Tippi Hedren, told The Hollywood Reporter that Don Johnson was unhappy about the erotic role in Fifty Shades of Grey. As per the report, Tippi Hedren said, I understand Don Johnson is very upset about her being in the film. He kind of had the same feeling that I did. I’ve seen the trailer. That’s all I have to watch.”

In a separate interview, Don Johnson said that it was the family business. He said, “I am absolutely certain that Dakota will take a piece of material and a character, which a lot of people might imagine could be inappropriate in some ways, and turn it into something spectacular.” The first film was a commercial success, which spawned two sequels.

Dakota Johnson at the professional front

Dakota Johnson’s Materialists grabbed eyeballs with its extraordinary box office success. The indie film was made at a production cost of $20 million and has raked in over five times that amount. It has raked in $100.6 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing indie film of the year. She has Verity in the pipeline, which is slated to be released next year.

