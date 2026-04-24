Bhooth Bangla ended its opening week with healthy collections, both in India and overseas. Since the film marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a 10-year gap, there was genuine interest on the ground during the pre-release phase. As a result, it registered a good start at the box office, and over the entire week, it kept enjoying decent traction from the audience. Amid this, it has now emerged as Akshay’s fourth-highest-grossing film internationally in the post-COVID era.

Crosses the 35 crore mark in 7 days

Released on April 17 (full-fledged release), the horror-comedy entertainer opened well in the overseas market and thereafter kept minting moolah due to decent word of mouth. Backed by decent-to-good response in the UAE-GCC region and North America (USA and Canada), the film has pulled in healthy numbers at the overseas box office. According to the latest update, it has grossed an estimated 35.45 crore internationally in 7 days.

Bhooth Bangla beats Kesari Chapter 2 overseas

With 35.45 crore in the kitty, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Akshay Kumar film at the overseas box office in the post-COVID era. Before concluding the run, it is expected to overtake OMG 2 (43 crore) to claim the third spot. Sooryavanshi (61 crore) and Housefull 5 (70 crore) will stay unbeaten.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top grossers overseas in the post-COVID era:

Housefull 5 – 70 crore Sooryavanshi – 61 crore OMG 2 – 43 crore Bhooth Bangla – 35.45 crore (7 days) Kesari Chapter 2 – 34.25 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 34 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 31.5 crore

Akshay Kumar joins Shah Rukh Khan in North America!

Recently, Bhooth Bangla crossed the $1 million mark in North America, becoming Akshay’s 30th film to do so. With this, Akshay became the only Indian actor, next to Shah Rukh Khan, to deliver 30 or more films with a $1 million or higher collection in the territory. Shah Rukh Khan rules the list, with 32 films that have collected $1 million or more.

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