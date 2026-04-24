In The Young & The Restless, ever since Lily Winters found out that her father, Malcolm, needs a bone marrow donor compatible with curing his disease, she has been relentless in her pursuit. And now her former husband, Cane, has offered to be tested. Christel Khalil, who plays Lily, shed light on how this will impact the two.

The Young & The Restless: Christel Khalil On Cane’s Offer

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, the actress revealed how hard it has been for Lily to deal with even the potential thought of losing Malcolm, just like she lost Neil. She was on a call with her father when Cane overheard her and found out the truth about Malcolm’s aplastic anemia disease.

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Christel explained, “I think at first, she was not telling him because she was really trying to keep Malcolm’s confidence. It’s not her place to share that kind of news. But he can tell something has happened, and she ends up telling him.” And this comes amidst the present tension between them.

He still feels betrayed by her decision to join hands with Victor to stage the fake kidnapping. But Lily has always been the love of his life, and no matter how hurt or angry he is, her happiness is always important to him. “This is what really matters. Everything else kind of falls to the wayside,” she felt.

And since Lily is now out of options for a donor, Cane is willing to step in and get tested. And it’s a moment of immense gratitude for her. “I think it means everything to her,” as it shows the unconditional love Cane still has for her despite the ups and downs. This might just turn the tide for them.

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The soap star accepted, “That’s a big thing for Lily and kind of makes her see him in a different light.” And while Lily does not want to get her hopes up after being heartbroken over Holden and her kids not being a match, it can be a game-changer. If Cane is a match, Lily will be truly mind-blown.

It would be shocking and amazing—a myriad of emotions,” Christel then concluded about the situation brimming with risk, surprise, and lots of love. It remains to be seen if Cane will be a match and how it will change things.

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