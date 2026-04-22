The drama in The Young and the Restless in Las Vegas has been ongoing with Matt, Nick, Adam, and Riza involved, while Sharon and Noah joined in. But back home, things are quite big as well with Malcolm’s disease, Abby and Devon’s issues, Jack’s drama with Patty and Diane, and more. Here’s which roles that will be seen this week.

The Young & The Restless: Characters Being Featured This Week On CBS Soap Opera

Christine Blair will be in Genoa City once again. Played by Lauralee Bell, the character has been on and off since her dream wedding with Danny. She showed up as Mariah’s lawyer during the whole Abby, Devon, and Dominic fiasco. And now she is back once again with her dear husband.

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She has a tough decision to make, and Danny might be willing to help her through it. Speaking of whom, Danny Romalotti is joining Christine in her visit to town. Played by Michael Damian, the character has been on and off-screen. He has often been seen advising his adoptive son Daniel.

What conversations will he sneak in this time around? Meanwhile, Tina Casciani will continue to play Riza Thomson. Involved in the whole Matt, Nick, and Adam storyline, she will be present for many key scenes. Joining the chaos in Las Vegas are Nick’s ex-wife, Sharon, and son Noah.

Elsewhere, Stacy Haiduk is back as Patty Williams. She is about to have a snippy reunion with Phyllis, and it may lead to great entertainment. It remains to be seen how she continues to be involved in this whole Jack, Diane, and Victor mess. And how she plans to keep Jack trapped further.

On the other hand, Vivica A. Fox will continue as Dr. Stephanie Simmons. She came back to town after decades and is busy reconnecting with people after all this time. Be it telling Malcolm that Holden is their son or meeting Lily and Nate. She’s also hoping for a bone marrow donor for Malcolm.

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But will she be successful? Especially after Lily, Holden, Mattie, and Charlie were tested and came out to be mismatches. And lastly, Melissa Ordway is set to be on as Abby Newman. She is having a tiff with her husband, Devon, over the fate of Mariah amidst the aftermath of the kidnapping of Dominic.

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