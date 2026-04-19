The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor helping Diane give Jack a taste of his own medicine after the Patty debacle. On the other hand, Lauren and Michael began a new chapter together. And then last but definitely not least, Sharon hit the road to help Nick once again.

From warnings and promises to struggles and danger, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 20, 2026

The first episode of the week features Lily asking Devon and Nate to see Holden in a new light. But will she be able to convince them to see him as part of the Winters family now? Billy and Sally process their new normal. Is this going to bond them more? Stephanie connects with an old friend.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Victor gives his enemies a warning shot. What will it lead to? Danny helps Christine with a tough decision. What could this be about? Michael shares a secret with Lauren. How will she react to the same? Abby and Devon struggle to get on the same page. Is this about Dominic or their marriage?

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Victor makes good on a promise. What is this about? Diane finds Jack and Nikki in a compromising position. Is this going to cause more trouble for their marriage? Victoria digs for dirt on Phyllis. But will she be able to find something to use against her? Or will Phyllis keep having the upper hand?

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Nick travels down a dangerous path. Is this related to his drug addiction or something more? Cane makes a bold move to help Lily. Is this about the Malcolm situation? Will this change Lily’s mind about Cane? When Holden leans on Claire, will this bring them even closer together romantically?

Friday, April 24, 2026

The last episode of the week features Victor making Phyllis a deal she can’t refuse. What will this be about? Adam pushes Riza to come clean. Is this about Matt? Sharon and Noah are ambushed in Vegas. What will they do now? Especially since they have arrived to save Nick from serious danger.

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