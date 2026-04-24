Back in 2024, an adult Joy Wesley came to Salem for the first time but left in 2025. She returned to New York after learning she was pregnant with her and Alex Kiriakis’ child. Now she is back with their baby girl named Kelsey. AlexAnn Hopkins, who plays the role, teased what to expect from it in Days of Our Lives.

Days Of Our Lives: AlexAnn Hopkins Opens Up About Joy’s Return & New Chapter As A Mother

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actress revealed that she is glad to be back on the soap opera since Joy’s journey was left open-ended the last time. “When I left, there was a lot of stuff up in the air of what they were going to do or how they wanted it to go,” AlexAnn stated about her last exit.

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Jumping back into playing Joy wasn’t hard for the soap star. “I already had a foundation of who she was, but there’s been so much more to work with this time around that I’ve also been able to expand who she is,” she stated, and added that it felt familiar to essay the character again after a while.

But this time, there was a lot more depth to figure out when it came to how much Joy had grown, especially after becoming a mommy. “She’s a mother now, so that in and of itself makes her a bit more grown,” AlexAnn felt. The last time, she was simply trying to belong and find her own set of people.

Now, she has a sense of purpose due to the baby girl. Joy has become a responsible woman now, and the actress is enjoying playing the shades. While she has grown, Joy doesn’t do anything without an agenda. She wants Kelsey to know her father since she didn’t know hers growing up.

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The 26-year-old also divulged how hilarious it was to see the episodes she filmed last year airing now due to the massive gap between production and airing on Days. “I feel like Joy has evolved so much since I started back, so feeling like we’re starting from the beginning is kind of funny,” she revealed.

The actress teased that this time around, Joy holds her own, and while she always had an edge of toughness, this time she has protective motherly instincts on her side, too. “Her main goal is just to protect her daughter and give her the best experience in life possible,” AlexAnn finally concluded.

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