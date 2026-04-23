Josslyn is adamant about getting answers about the fake Nathan as her suspicions about him continue to grow each day. Meanwhile, Dante and Cassius continue to discuss leads at work and have a chat about the latter dating Lulu. And lastly, Britt vowed to keep Rocco safe. Read on.

General Hospital: Britt Protects Rocco, Josslyn Questions Lulu & Dante Tracks New Leads

Britt was still absorbing the news that Rocco was the one who shot Cullum that night when the teenager explained exactly how it happened. He then revealed that he hurt his hand while handling the gun because he had no idea what he was doing, having no prior experience in doing any of this.

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Britt realized that Jason had taken the blame to protect Rocco from the dire consequences of shooting a WSB director. She also began worrying when Rocco revealed that Nathan had taken him home, because she knew the fake Nathan was Cassius Faison. Britt told Rocco not to tell anyone about this.

She vowed to keep him protected from any danger. When he left, Britt felt she had no choice but to do what Sidwell and Cullum wanted if Rocco was to be kept safe. Meanwhile, Josslyn questioned Lulu about the fake Nathan when she walked into Bobbie’s diner to grab some dessert.

Lulu cribbed about Rocco wanting a relationship with Britt ever since he found out that Britt was the surrogate who gave birth to him. Lulu stated that anyone who got close to her got hurt, and she did not want the same fate for Rocco. Josslyn asked if Nathan could convince Britt to stay away.

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Lulu responded that Nathan and Britt were not too close and had not spent much time together since they reunited a few months ago. Josslyn mused how surprising it was that Nathan had started his life from right where he left off seven years ago, when he was thought to be dead by everyone.

On the other hand, Cassius revealed that paint had been found next to where Jordan and Curtis had the car crash, and that a sample of it was being tested. He then chatted about Marco’s murder with Dante and stated that his phone was still missing and all of his text messages were encrypted.

Dante later told Cassius that it was okay for him to talk about Lulu in front of him because he was absolutely okay with them dating. He made it clear his marriage with Lulu had ended long ago, and they had both moved on. Dante assured Cassius that he wanted both him and Lulu to be happy.

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