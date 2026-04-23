The latest episode of General Hospital saw Ethan getting hired by Sonny despite Ric stating his distrust. Elsewhere, Molly and Cody slept together after her successful diagnosis, and Rocco confessed to Britt that he was the one who shot Cullum that night, not Jason. Here’s what unfolded.

General Hospital: Molly & Cody Get Close, Rocco Drops A Bombshell

After the success of Molly’s endometriosis surgery, she and Cody went back to his place, where they celebrated by getting cozy. Scared that it would be too painful if they went all the way, Cody pulled back. Molly then assured him that wasn’t the case and that she was ready to take it there.

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She promised she would tell him if she felt any such pain. Molly and Cody then slept together, feeling elated to be together after the health victory she achieved. On the other hand, Britt spotted Rocco in Cullum’s room and was shocked. She made an excuse and took him away from the WSB director.

Rocco told Britt that he didn’t know whose room it was when he was asked to deliver a pillow. Britt gave Rocco a stark warning to stay far away from Cullum. She told Rocco he was the reason Jason was taken away. Rocco couldn’t stop himself anymore and blurted out how Cullum tried to kill her.

Britt was left surprised that he knew about it. That’s when Rocco told her that he had followed her that night and seen what happened. He further confessed that it was him who shot Cullum and not Jason. Britt’s eyes widened as she realized that Jason has taken the blame to save the teen.

Meanwhile, Ethan asked Sonny for a job, and he revealed that he knew about Jason being taken away. Ric immediately pointed out that he was trying to replace Jason and working for Robert. Ethan told Ric to interview him, which left Sonny impressed, and he hired Ethan immediately after.

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Ric was against it and made it clear that Ethan could not be trusted. After all, he could be trying to infiltrate their organization. After Ethan left, Sonny told Ric that he knew Ethan was hiding something but was trusting him to not betray him, as he was Luke’s son. It was essential to keep him close.

Ethan called Lulu and told her that he got a job with Sonny, which left his sister concerned. She asked him if this was a right call. Ethan looked at Sonny through the window and stated he was right where he needed to be.

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