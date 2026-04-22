Expect plenty of drama, confusion, shock, reunions, joy, doubts, and more this week on Days of Our Lives as certain returns stir the pot and bring big questions to the surface. Here are some of the characters that will be seen this week on the hit Peacock daytime drama based around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Characters Being Featured This Week On Peacock Soap Opera

First up, there’s Thomas DiMera, who is back in town with his father and his sister. The character will be played by Alexander Elijah Bond, taking up the role from Cary Christopher, who left the show. Joining Thomas is his sister, Charlotte DiMera, who will continue to be portrayed by Autumn Grendon.

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The young actress has portrayed the role since 2021. Meanwhile, Thomas and Charlotte’s father, Chad DiMera, was recast by Conner Floyd after the exit of Billy Flynn. While the episodes were filmed in the fall last year, the gap between production and airing on Days has led to their official airtime now.

Now that Chad is back in Salem with both his kids, Thomas and Charlotte, it remains to be seen how things will change. Especially in the DiMera family and Chad’s own complicated romance with Cat. Next, Lani Price is back, and the role will be reprised by Sal Stowers. How will she shake things up?

How long does she plan to stay in town for? Especially with her husband Eli not joining her during her visit this time. Is she going to be involved in the Chanel and Johnny storyline or something more? And then lastly, AlexAnn Hopkins is back as Joy Wesley, and her return promises a lot of drama.

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For the unversed, the last time Joy left town, she was pregnant with her and Alex’s child, but did not reveal the same to him. Now that she has come back, will she actually bring along the child that she gave birth to, or not? Is this going to cause trouble in the marriage between Alex and Stephanie?

Especially with Jeremy already being a major stick in their romance since the whole kidnapping saga. What exactly will her return lead to this time? Is she going to be involved with Johnny again or only cause drama for Alex?

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