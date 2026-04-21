The last few days have seen Willow go even more berserk in her delusional quests. After shooting Drew and paralyzing him, she blackmailed her own mother, Nina, and screeched at Jacinda because she got jealous of her son adoring her. Elsewhere, Ethan and Kristina reunited. Here’s what unfolded.

General Hospital: Michael & Jacinda Plot Against Willow As Ethan Reunites With Kristina

Willow threw around several warnings to Jacinda and threatened to take Michael’s access to the kids away. But after she left, Michael told Jacinda he was proud of how she stood up for herself. He told her that Willow was jealous and insecure of Wiley adoring Jacinda and was hence lashing out.

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Michael added that he needed to find evidence to use against Willow soon. Jacinda told him that Brennan had offered to give her intel against Willow if she could get Valentin’s location out of Charlotte. What she does not know is that Brennan has also told Nina to do the same to keep the intel secret.

Meanwhile, Ethan went over to meet Sonny but found Kristina at the house instead. The two bonded and had a catch-up session, recalling how Ethan had saved her from Kiefer and how she once had a crush on him. Kristina said that he was no longer her type and asked why he was back in town.

Ethan told her that he wanted to pop back in to meet his family and decided to meet Sonny in case he needed help without Jason around. When Sonny arrived with Ric, the former was happy to see Ethan, but the latter had a strange look on his face. Elsewhere, Valentin came back to Carly’s place.

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He told her that he had gone to meet Nina, and Carly told him he shouldn’t be trusting her one bit. Valentin confided in her about his plan and how he asked Nina to feed Brennan wrong information so they could frame him in with Sidwell and Cullum. Carly was not so confident about this plan of his.

She worried about what would happen if Brennan actually caught Valentin and questioned why he was still in this lane despite them deciding to shift their focus to exposing Cullum. Valentin told her this was an opportunity to trap Jack. Carly told him it was too risky for him to be downstairs so often.

After all, anyone could spot him, and that would jeopardize all of their plans. Valentin knew she was referring to Brennan and walked away unhappily.

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