Warnings, threats, doubts, agendas, and more have been the theme of the last few weeks on General Hospital. Be it Willow fighting with Jacinda and Michael again or Ethan’s return not going well with Ric, things have been quite mysterious. Here are some characters being featured this week.

General Hospital: Characters Being Featured This Week On Popular ABC Soap Opera

Starting off with Rocco Falconeri, played by Finn Carr. Ever since he shot Cullum in an attempt to save Jason’s life, he has been riddled with a lot of guilt. Despite his mother, Lulu, assuring him and asking him to keep it a big secret, Rocco seems to have trouble with it and is set to confess to Britt.

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Meanwhile, Ezra Boyle will get some more screen time. Played by Daniel Cosgrove, the character is dealing with his own issues, be it getting drunk and sleeping on Laura’s couch or having an upcoming meaningful chat with her. Are the two going to join hands to work against Sidwell anytime soon?

Ross Cullum, played by Andrew Hawkes, will be on again. The director of the WSB is still hospitalized after being shot by Rocco, but many people have popped into his room, be it for questions, snooping, or other nefarious intentions. Jacinda Bracken, essayed by Paige Herschell, will be on air.

She has quite a big and risky decision to make, and it might be related to her boyfriend, Michael, and the threats she received from Willow. James Patrick Stuart will be on as Valentin Cassadine as the character “takes matters into his own hands.” But what exactly will he do this time around?

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Especially after his recent offer to Nina to feed wrong intel to Brennan. And then lastly, Michael James Scott will be seen as himself on the soap opera. He will make an appearance as the star of the Broadway musical Aladdin. He will be sharing scenes with characters Emma Scorpio and Gio Palmeiri.

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