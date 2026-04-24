Salman Khan is going through a rough patch in his career and desperately needs a big success. While there’s no clarity on his next, MaatruBhumi, the superstar has surprised his fans by officially announcing the release date of his magnum opus, which will release after MaatruBhumi. Yes, we’re talking about his debut film with director Vamshi Paidipally, referred to as SVC 63 (the 63rd film of producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner).

Salman Khan’s next with Vamshi Paidipally to release on Eid 2027

Today, Salman took to his social media handles to announce that his film with Vamshi Paidipally will release on Eid 2027. Over the years, the superstar has established his stronghold with Eid releases, but lately, the spark has been missing. With the upcoming biggie, he and his fans will be hoping for a roaring comeback at the Indian box office.

Salman’s biggie to get impacted by Prabhas’ Spirit

While the exact date hasn’t been revealed, Salman Khan‘s next biggie with Vamshi is set to arrive during Eid 2027, which means it could be a mid-week release (Tuesday or Wednesday), as Eid falls on March 9 or 10. Of course, it will record big numbers on the opening day due to Eid, but the potential might be impacted by Prabhas’ Spirit.

For those who don’t know, Spirit marks an exciting collaboration of Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The buzz is already high, and it’s likely to get even better with upcoming promotional assets. As officially announced, the film will release in theaters on March 5. So, by the time Salman Khan’s biggie arrives in theaters, Spirit will be spitting fire at the Indian box office, occupying a big chunk of screens.

Salman’s dream of 50 crore net opening is at risk?

As Salman’s magnum opus is likely to be a mid-week release, it won’t be able to secure a massive screen count as Spirit will be in its opening week. Be it in the Hindi market or down south, the showcasing won’t reach its full potential. Aside from the screening issues, there will also be a divide among the audience, as Spirit is already enjoying strong hype in the Hindi belt.

So, as of now, it seems that Salman Khan’s dream of delivering a 50 crore net opening is under threat due to Prabhas’ Spirit. His Tiger 3 had the potential to score fifty, but it opened at 44.5 crore net. Let’s hope the film surprises us and exceeds expectations on day 1.

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