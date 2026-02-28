Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently one of the most popular directors in Indian cinema. His filmography is just 3 films long, but he has still managed to carve out his own space and build his brand value through his bold style of filmmaking. So far, none of his films have failed at the box office, and with Spirit, he aims to take his game to the next level. Also, the director is targeting entry into the 2000-crore club at the worldwide box office with his next biggie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has grossed over 1300 crore

Vanga made his directorial debut with Arjun Reddy (2017). Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, the film was a critical and commercial success, grossing 50 crore at the worldwide box office. His second film was an official Hindi remake of his own debut film, Kabir Singh. It featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a big success, earning 368.32 crore gross.

Animal was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third directorial venture. Released amid huge buzz, the film emerged as a mega blockbuster despite being surrounded by controversies. Globally, it grossed a staggering 910.72 crore. Overall, the filmmaker has grossed a solid 1329.04 crore globally with his films.

Vanga targets the 2000 crore club

Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is coming with Spirit, marking his fourth directorial venture and first collaboration with Prabhas. The combination of Vanga and Prabhas in itself is highly exciting and has already generated massive buzz for the film. With brands Vanga and Prabhas coming together, the film’s potential is sky-high, and it is expected to fetch big numbers worldwide.

Vanga currently stands at 1329.04 crore gross, so he needs 670.96 crore more to reach the 2000 crore milestone. While the required number may look big, it’s achievable given the buzz and Spirit’s potential. With Animal grossing over 900 crore, Spirit is touted to be the first 1000 crore grosser for Vanga. Even if it misses the 1000 crore club, it is likely to help Vanga reach a global sum of 2000 crore.

Take a look at the worldwide collections of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films:

Arjun Reddy – 50 crore

Kabir Singh – 368.32 crore

Animal – 910.72 crore

Total – 1329.04 crore

