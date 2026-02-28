Angel Studios has found an unlikely box office contender in Solo Mio, the company’s first romantic-comedy feature. Directed by Chuck Kinnane and Dan Kinnane, the film arrived on February 6 and has quickly turned into one of the few clear theatrical successes of 2026. Playing in 2,300 theaters across North America, the movie continues its run even as it prepares to give up some screens this weekend.

Solo Mio Box Office Collection So Far

Made for only $4 million, Solo Mio has collected $22.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Nearly all of that revenue has come from domestic markets. Internationally, the numbers remain minimal, with roughly $6,000 generated from a limited release in Australia. Domestic audiences are driving the film’s entire commercial story.

The opening weekend delivered $7 million, placing the film 2nd on the charts. Valentine’s Day frame brought another solid result, with a mild 9% drop and $6.3 million added to the total. Last weekend showed a sharper slowdown, as earnings dipped 62.6% to $2.3 million over the 3-day period. Even with that dip, the film has remained among the top 10 titles in the region since its release.

Solo Mio Nears Ne Zha 2 Domestic Total

Now the film stands close to overtaking China’s animated giant Ne Zha 2 in the domestic market. Backed by a reported $80 million budget, Ne Zha 2 amassed more than $2.2 billion worldwide, ranking as the highest-grossing film of 2025 and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Only about 1% of that total came from North America, amounting to $23.3 million.

With $22.8 million already secured, Solo Mio stands within reach of that $23.3 million benchmark. Global supremacy remains out of sight, yet domestic victory appears possible by the end of its 4th weekend.

For a $4 million romantic comedy from Angel Studios, surpassing the North American tally of a $2.2 billion animated giant would mark a striking achievement before the film completes its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

