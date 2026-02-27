Angel Studios has found a box office winner with its first romantic-comedy, Solo Mio. Released on February 6, the film has delivered a strong run in North America and continues to play in 2,300 theaters after 20 days.

Solo Mio Box Office Performance So Far

Produced on a $4 million budget, Solo Mio has collected $22.5 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Nearly all of that total comes from the domestic market, with only around $3.9K generated from a limited release in Australia. North America has carried the film from day one, turning it into a clear financial win for the studio.

Solo Mio collected $7 million in its opening weekend from 3,052 theaters, posting a $2.29K per-screen average. Valentine’s Day weekend added another strong chapter, bringing in $6.3 million. The film dipped only 9% in its second weekend and held its place among the top 5 titles in North America.

The third weekend brought a more significant slowdown. Earnings fell 62.6%, with $2.3 million collected over the 3-day frame. Even with the sharper decline, the overall picture remains highly positive given the film’s production cost and early gains.

Solo Mio Surpasses Its Break-Even Point

Financially, Solo Mio has already secured its victory. With a $4 million production cost, the film needed around $10 million to break even. Current totals show it has earned $12.5 million more than that mark. In percentage terms, the movie has generated 125.7% more than the estimated break-even figure, a return that positions it among the year’s early financial standouts.

Fourth Weekend Projections Signal Consistent Box Office Strength

Attention now turns to the fourth weekend, where projections indicate close to $1 million more in the upcoming 3-day frame. Another solid showing will further confirm Solo Mio as one of the year’s most profitable releases relative to cost, reinforcing Angel Studios’ successful entry into the romantic-comedy space.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Worldwide Box Office: How Close Is It To Overtaking The 2018 Faith-Based Hit I Can Only Imagine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News