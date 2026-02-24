Angel Studios has scored a major win in North America with its first romantic-comedy release, Solo Mio. Directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane, the film premiered in theaters on February 6 and soon garnered strong critical praise and positive word of mouth from audiences. Playing in 2,300 theaters across North America, the release has delivered a notable achievement for the distributor.

Solo Mio Budget vs Box Office Performance

Produced on a modest $4 million budget, Solo Mio has grossed $21.6 million in America, according to Box Office Mojo. Nearly the entire total has come from the domestic market, with only around $3,000 contributed by a limited international release in Australia so far. Domestic audiences have clearly driven the film’s performance, pushing it far beyond early expectations.

The movie debuted in 3,052 theaters and earned $7 million in its opening three-day frame, ranking 2nd on the weekend charts. Valentine’s Day weekend brought another strong hold, with $6.3 million added in its second frame, reflecting only a 9% drop even after losing 52 theaters. The third weekend delivered $2.3 million following a steep 62.6% decline and a reduction of nearly 700 theaters, signaling a slowdown after its early surge.

Solo Mio Becomes Fourth-Highest-Grossing Movie For Angel Studios

Even with the recent dip, the third weekend total pushed the film to become the fourth highest-grossing domestic title in the studio’s history.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Angel Studios Movies (North America)

Sound of Freedom – $184 million David – $80 million The King of Kings – $60.2 million Solo Mio – $21.6 million Homestead – $20.8 million

Solo Mio’s earnings have now exceeded 5x the production budget, surpassing the break-even mark of $10 million. Current projections suggest a final domestic total between $27 million and $35 million, sealing an impressive run for the Kinnane brothers’ latest release.

Solo Mio Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Solo Mio follows the story of a stranded groom, left heartbroken in Rome after a wedding disaster. His ruined honeymoon is transformed by a determined local and a few meddling travelers, proving that sometimes heartbreak is just the beginning.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, Solo Mio currently holds around a 79% critics rating, while audiences have given it a 96% score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

