YouTuber Markiplier’s horror hit Iron Lung is now inches away from the $50 million mark worldwide, powered by a strong run in North America that has been sustained for almost a month. Directed, financed, and written by Markiplier himself, the film has turned into the most profitable title of the year so far. Audiences continue to show up, with the movie still playing in 1,640 theaters across the region.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

According to The Numbers, Iron Lung earned $49.6 million worldwide against a modest $3 million budget. Domestic earnings account for the bulk of that figure, totaling $40 million, while international markets have added $9.6 million.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $40 million

International – $9.6 million

Total – $49.6 million

A new year filled with horror titles that either failed or underperformed has made the rise of Iron Lung stand out even more. Without major studio backing, the film delivered an $18 million opening weekend, setting the tone for its run. The second and third weekends brought in $6.8 million and $3.4 million, respectively.

However, last weekend saw a 66% drop, with $1.1 million added after 805 theaters were cut from its count. Even with that decline, the overall performance remains far ahead of expectations for a $3 million production.

Domestic earnings alone exceed 13 times its production budget, a return most producers and distributors would welcome without hesitation. A final push before the end of its theatrical run is expected to carry Iron Lung past $50 million worldwide.

Domestic totals are projected to close between $42 million and $43 million. For a film born from a YouTube creator’s vision and made on a $3 million budget, the near-$50 million global haul secures its place as one of the year’s biggest box office surprises.

Iron Lung Plot

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after ‘The Quiet Rapture’ event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

