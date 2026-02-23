Despite being in theaters for nearly 13 weeks, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 continues to display excellent weekday holds and steady weekend traction. In the previous weekend, the box-office juggernaut collected $3.8 million in North America. Over the February 20-22 weekend, the blockbuster added another $2.3 million domestically, bringing its North American total to $423.9 million.

Overseas, the film brought in an additional $7.4 million in the same period, taking its international haul to a massive $1.425 billion. With a combined worldwide gross of $1.849 billion, Zootopia 2 now stands as the top-grossing Hollywood title of 2025 and the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film of all time worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

If it maintains its current momentum in North America and overseas markets like Japan and China, the sequel is projected to close its worldwide theatrical run in the $1.87-2 billion range, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Stellar Earnings-to-Budget Ratio

Produced on a reported $150 million budget, the film has already earned over 12.3 times its production cost, ranking among the best animated films ever in terms of earnings-to-budget performance, behind only Minions (15.7x) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (13.6x).

As its theatrical run continues, Zootopia 2 is now inching toward the domestic total of the MCU blockbuster Captain Marvel (2019), starring Brie Larson. The film is the first female-led superhero production to cross the $1 billion mark globally. Here’s how much more the Disney sequel needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Captain Marvel – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $423.9 million

International: $1.425 billion

Worldwide: $1.849 billion

Captain Marvel – Box Office Summary

North America: $426.8 million

International: $704.6 million

Worldwide: $1.131 billion

Zootopia 2 has already outpaced Captain Marvel at the global box office. At the domestic box office, the Disney Sequel is now closing in on the MCU blockbuster, trailing the latter by just $2.9 million in North America. Given its steady hold even after almost 13 weeks in theaters, the Disney sequel appears well-positioned to overtake the Brie Larson starrer domestically in the coming days. The final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in Zootopia, a city where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

