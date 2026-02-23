Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights continues to dominate the global box office with a strong, consistent run. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film became the year’s first release to cross $100 million worldwide. Within days, it surged past $150 million as well.

A February 13 release date placed it in direct competition with Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101 and Sony’s animated title GOAT. Yet audience turnout has remained strong for the dark period romance drama across major markets.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights has earned $151.7 million worldwide. North America delivered $60 million from 3,682 theaters across the first 10 days. Overseas markets produced $91.7 million from more than 78 territories, accounting for 60.4% of the global figure. The United Kingdom is the top international contributor so far, accounting for a major share of the overseas total.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $60 million

International – $91.7 million

Total – $151.7 million

Second Biggest Weekend For A Post-COVID Romance

Wuthering Heights’ record-setting debut for a romance title in the post-COVID era, both domestically and worldwide, was followed by another major achievement in the second weekend. The film posted the biggest second-weekend haul for its genre, with $26.3 million overseas, a 41.6% decline from its opening weekend.

The film’s production cost stands at $80 million, and current revenue sits close to twice that figure after less than two weeks of release. Current trajectory points toward the first $200 million global milestone of the year, with projections ranging from $250 to $280 million by the end of the movie’s theatrical run. So break-even doesn’t seem a concern for the Margot Robbie starrer.

Wuthering Heights Plot

Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, Wuthering Heights holds a 64% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. And from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter rating.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: GOAT Box Office: How Much More Does It Need To Surpass Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News