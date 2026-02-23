During its second three-day weekend, Chris Hemsworth’s latest release, Crime 101, collected $5.8 million in North America from 3,161 screens, marking a 59.5% drop from last weekend’s $14.3 million haul. Despite strong reviews from both critics and audiences, the crime thriller has slipped out of the U.S. top 3 box office, trailing behind GOAT, Wuthering Heights, and I Can Only Imagine 2 after the second weekend of domestic earnings. The latest push has taken the film’s North American total to $24.7 million, with projections suggesting a final domestic run in the $35-40 million range.

Combined with its $21.6 million total from overseas markets, Crime 101’s current worldwide tally stands at $46.3 million. This places the film as the sixth-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. However, against an estimated $90 million production budget, the crime thriller has a tough climb ahead. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need roughly $225 million worldwide to break even theatrically, meaning it still has about $178.7 million left to earn. It’s a target that looks out of reach at this stage.

That said, Crime 101 is now inching closer to overtaking the lifetime domestic haul of the BAFTA-winning Formula One drama Rush, the 2013 high-octane sports film directed by Ron Howard and starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl in the lead roles. Here’s how much more the new release needs to earn domestically to outpace the acclaimed sports film.

Crime 101 vs. Rush – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Crime 101 – Box Office Summary

North America: $24.7 million

International: $21.6 million

Worldwide: $46.3 million

Rush – Box Office Summary

North America: $26.9 million

International: $66.4 million

Worldwide: $93.3 million

As of now, Crime 101 is trailing Ron Howard’s Formula One sports drama by $2.2 million at the domestic box office. However, the gap is far more substantial worldwide, where Crime 101 is $47 million behind Rush’s global total. Given its current momentum and projected $35-40 million domestic earnings, Chris Hemsworth’s latest release appears well-positioned to overtake Rush in the North American market in the coming days. Replicating that success globally, however, looks far more challenging unless the film shows unusually strong legs across key overseas territories. The final verdict should be clearer in the coming weeks.

Crime 101: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, his path intersects with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

Crime 101 – Official Trailer

