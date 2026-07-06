Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $750M (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has remained the trending film worldwide despite the arrival of Minions 3. It has crossed yet another significant mark worldwide and is now all set to enter an elite club. The Pixar sequel is expected to be a bigger hit than The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and eventually surpass its box office total. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses the $350 million mark at the North American box office

It collected a solid $31 million in its third weekend at the box office in North America. The film recorded the 2nd biggest third weekend for Toy Story movies, with a significant 56.2% drop from last weekend after losing 450 theaters on Friday. It thus crossed the $350 million milestone at the worldwide box office and now stands at $366.4 million cume.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $750 million milestone worldwide

The movie collected strong numbers at the overseas box office, including its strong debut at the Japanese box office. Toy Story 5 collected $69.3 million on its 3rd weekend at the international box office. It dropped by 25.1% only from last weekend. The Pixar sequel hits the $398 million cume over 52 markets. Allied to the $366.4 million domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $764.4 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $366.4 million

International – $398 million

Worldwide – $764.4 million

Edges closer to entering the $1 billion club worldwide

According to reports, Toy Story 5 is set to become the second animation of the year to enter the 41 billion club worldwide. It is on track to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. However, this also depends on how it performs alongside Minions 3, which is also running in cinemas.

Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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