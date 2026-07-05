Toy Story 5 Japan Box Office: 2 Day Cume ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is creating a new history at the box office in Japan. It has scored one of the biggest first Saturdays at the Japan box office . It has scored one of the biggest first Saturdays in Japanese box office history. It is expected to be a clear hit in the region, which will boost its global box office and push it closer to a mega milestone in its original run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5’s box office total in two days in Japan

The latest Pixar sequel collected an estimated $6.2 million at the box office in Japan on its first Saturday. It experienced an explosive hike on day 2. The film rose 107% from its strong Friday opening at the Japanese box office. It collected over ¥1B in local currency, becoming the first Hollywood release ever to gross this sum in a single day. In two days with almost 1 million admissions, the box office total has hit $9.2 million in Japan.

Records earned by Toy Story 5 in Japan on Saturday

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Toy Story 5 has set an all-time record with the biggest Saturday ever for Hollywood animation. It has also posted the biggest Saturday ever for Hollywood overall since COVID, after Toy Story 5’s solid collection in Japan.

The Pixar sequel is tracking to earn between $13 million and $16 million in its three-day opening weekend at the box office in Japan. It will be an all-time record for Hollywood animations in the country. The film has hit the $349 million at the North American box office, bringing the global total to $636.8 million. Toy Story 5 was released widely on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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