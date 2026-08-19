Ishqnama Box Office Day 26 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jai Randhhawa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ishqnama has tanked at the box office. The romantic period drama was off to a good start, but it gradually lost momentum. It was inches away from entering the top.3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026, but that’s no longer possible. Scroll below for the day 26 report.

How much has Ishqnama earned in India?

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 4 lakh in India on day 26. Despite the discounted prices, it remained on similar lines as the fourth Monday of 3 lakh.

The cumulative total in India stands at 11.48 crore net after 26 days. Arvindr Khaira’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 20 crore. The end is near, with only 57% budget recovery. Ishqnama is a losing affair at the box office. It will suffer a deficit of over 9 crore in its lifetime.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Week 2: 3.70 crore

Week 3: 1.74 crore

Day 22: 5 lakh

Day 23: 10 lakh

Day 24: 12 lakh

Day 25: 3 lakh

Day 26: 4 lakh

Total: 11.48 crore

Will miss surpassing Ishqan De Lekhe!

Ishqnama still needs 41 lakh more in the kitty to surpass Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) and enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026. Even if it witnesses some boost during the fifth weekend, covering the margin is no longer possible.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 4: 18.62 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Ishqnama: 11.48 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore

Ishqnama Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 11.48 crore

Budget recovery: 57%

India gross: 13.54 crore

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