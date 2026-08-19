Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 5 Collection! (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s action drama Awarapan 2 has entered the 100 crore club in India. Vishesh Bhatt’s production has now emerged as a super-hit and the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

Maintains the 10 crore+ streak

Nitin Kakkar’s directorial has surpassed all expectations, emerging as a massive success. With the help of the discounted Tuesday, it maintained its 10 crore+ streak on day 5. According to the official update, Awarapan 2 collected 10.26 crore. It witnessed a slight improvement from the first Monday of 10.06 crore.

The total box office collection in India reaches 104.63 crore net. Emraan Hashmi has scored his first-ever 100 crore grosser as the solo lead. It will enjoy an uninterrupted run until the arrival of Toxic on August 26. The action drama is on track to unlock the 150 crore milestone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 23.4 crore

Day 2: 34.09 crore

Day 3: 26.82 crore

Day 4: 10.06 crore

Day 5: 10.26 crore

Total: 104.63 crore

Knocks down Cocktail 2

In only 5 days, Awarapan 2 has left behind the domestic lifetime of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 (104.53 crore). It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 177.66 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore Awarapan 2: 104.63 crore (5 days) Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 65.15 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 104.63 crore

India gross: 123.47 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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